Calton & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,751 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,396 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 610.1% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 19,726 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 16,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.57.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $230.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.14. The firm has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $302.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.17%.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.