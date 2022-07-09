Calton & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,679 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 805,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,983,000 after purchasing an additional 93,585 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. TNF LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 114,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,986,000 after purchasing an additional 19,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

FTCS stock opened at $70.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.60 and its 200 day moving average is $75.90. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $85.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

