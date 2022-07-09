Calton & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dohj LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after buying an additional 26,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $62.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.47. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.41 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.