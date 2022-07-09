Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CAN. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Canaan from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Canaan in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Get Canaan alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CAN opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $729.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 3.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40. Canaan has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $11.19.

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $213.92 million for the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 39.61% and a return on equity of 76.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canaan will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Canaan by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Canaan by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canaan by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canaan by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Canaan by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the period. 13.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canaan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.