Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Sells 18,646 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,646 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $99,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 43,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 76,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period.

EFAV stock opened at $63.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.98. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

