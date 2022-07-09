CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Cut to $32.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CARG. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarGurus from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.73.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.78.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 403,403 shares in the company, valued at $16,838,041.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in CarGurus by 30.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,532 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CarGurus by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,312,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,940,000 after acquiring an additional 115,026 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,975 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in CarGurus by 9.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,425,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,989,000 after acquiring an additional 199,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in CarGurus by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,194,000 after acquiring an additional 44,451 shares in the last quarter.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

