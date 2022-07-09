Center For Asset Management LLC Invests $224,000 in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Kroger by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Kroger by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,514,366.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $48.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.91. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $37.85 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.97%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

