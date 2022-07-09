Center For Asset Management LLC Sells 1,305 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Center For Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of MUB opened at $106.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.04. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.21 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

