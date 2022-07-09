Center For Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Center For Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

VB opened at $181.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.96 and a 200 day moving average of $202.26. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

