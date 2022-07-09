CertiK Price Tops $0.88 on Major Exchanges (CTK)

CertiK (CTK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00002894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CertiK has traded down 10% against the dollar. CertiK has a total market cap of $64.36 million and $14.06 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CertiK alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00130067 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00033567 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 73,154,319 coins. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.