Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Receives $8.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.63.

CIAFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Champion Iron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Champion Iron stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $6.02.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

