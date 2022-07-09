Chandler Asset Management Inc. Has $72.36 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Chandler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 17.8% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $72,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $390.68 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $396.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

