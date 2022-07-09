Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) is Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s Largest Position

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,790 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies comprises approximately 2.0% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $138,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 99,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,793,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Summit Insights started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $127.16 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.59.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

