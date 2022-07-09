Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.83.

CAKE stock opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.63. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $55.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $793.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 9.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 212.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 17,514 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 66,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 22,844 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,360,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 7.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

