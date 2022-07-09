Chia Network Market Cap Tops $241.16 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Chia Network coin can currently be purchased for about $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on exchanges. Chia Network has a market capitalization of $241.16 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chia Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00127861 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.80 or 0.00561293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033454 BTC.

Chia Network Coin Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.