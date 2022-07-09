China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) Trading Down 8.3%

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN – Get Rating) dropped 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 236,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 282,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Xiangtai Food stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN – Get Rating) by 186.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,340 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of China Xiangtai Food worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

