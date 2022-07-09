Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Cut to $465.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $517.00 to $465.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus reduced their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $441.44.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $381.07 on Tuesday. Cintas has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,247,053,000 after purchasing an additional 92,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,364,000 after buying an additional 893,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,972,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,760,689,000 after buying an additional 49,786 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,771,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,280,000 after purchasing an additional 57,209 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,960,000 after purchasing an additional 50,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

