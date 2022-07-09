Citigroup Trims Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Target Price to $56.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $42.00 target price on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.69.

NYSE LVS opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.92. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $51.67.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,440 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 4.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 89,981 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1,072.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 299,485 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,641,000 after purchasing an additional 273,935 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

