CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Mill Capital Management LLC

Mill Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 121.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $208.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.03. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

CME Group Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.