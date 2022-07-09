Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) Shares Up 2.3%

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 45,826 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 85,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84.

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Code Chain New Continent had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Code Chain New Continent stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Code Chain New Continent Limited ( NASDAQ:CCNC Get Rating ) by 72.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,526 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Code Chain New Continent worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Code Chain New Continent Company Profile

Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on research, development, and application of Internet of Things (IoT) and electronic token digital door signs. It creates digital door signs which is the digitalization of a physical store by means of animation and other technical services; and offers electronic tokens, that are used for purchasing virtual real estate properties.

