Coldstack Hits 1-Day Volume of $172,229.00 (CLS)

Coldstack (CLS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000665 BTC on major exchanges. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $217,478.74 and approximately $172,229.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Coldstack has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00128995 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.14 or 0.00571584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00033656 BTC.

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

