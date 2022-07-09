Comparing Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) & Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.7% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and Wells Fargo & Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westamerica Bancorporation $216.79 million 6.87 $86.51 million $3.31 16.75 Wells Fargo & Company $82.41 billion 1.85 $21.55 billion $4.81 8.35

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Westamerica Bancorporation. Wells Fargo & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westamerica Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Westamerica Bancorporation and Wells Fargo & Company, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westamerica Bancorporation 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wells Fargo & Company 0 4 12 0 2.75

Westamerica Bancorporation currently has a consensus target price of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.31%. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus target price of $57.03, suggesting a potential upside of 41.93%. Given Wells Fargo & Company’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wells Fargo & Company is more favorable than Westamerica Bancorporation.

Dividends

Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Wells Fargo & Company pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays out 50.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wells Fargo & Company pays out 20.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Westamerica Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 29 consecutive years and Wells Fargo & Company has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Westamerica Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and Wells Fargo & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westamerica Bancorporation 40.51% 11.09% 1.21% Wells Fargo & Company 25.35% 12.20% 1.06%

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats Wells Fargo & Company on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial and residential real estate, real estate construction, and consumer installment loans, as well as indirect automobile loans. It operates through 78 branch offices in 21 counties in Northern and Central California. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in 1983. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management. The Consumer Banking and Lending segment offers diversified financial products and services for consumers and small businesses. Its financial products and services include checking and savings accounts, and credit and debit cards, as well as home, auto, personal, and small business lending services. The Commercial Banking segment provides financial solutions to private, family owned, and certain public companies. Its products and services include banking and credit products across various industry sectors and municipalities, secured lending and lease products, and treasury management services. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers a suite of capital markets, banking, and financial products and services to corporate, commercial real estate, government, and institutional clients. Its products and services comprise corporate banking, investment banking, treasury management, commercial real estate lending and servicing, equity, and fixed income solutions, as well as sales, trading, and research capabilities services. The Wealth and Investment Management segment provides personalized wealth management, brokerage, financial planning, lending, private banking, and trust and fiduciary products and services to affluent, high-net worth, and ultra-high-net worth clients. It also operates through financial advisors. Wells Fargo & Company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

