Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

Conifer stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11. Conifer has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 million, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.54 million. Conifer had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conifer will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.