Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNSL. TheStreet cut Consolidated Communications from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded Consolidated Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. Consolidated Communications has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $795.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69.

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $300.28 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 519.2% during the 4th quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 39,338,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,834,742,000 after purchasing an additional 32,985,911 shares in the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth $6,208,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter worth $3,150,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter worth $2,555,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter worth $1,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

