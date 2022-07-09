Contrasting Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) and Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD)

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) and Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Olaplex alerts:

This table compares Olaplex and Waldencast Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex N/A N/A N/A Waldencast Acquisition N/A N/A -2.95%

This table compares Olaplex and Waldencast Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex $598.36 million 15.36 $220.78 million N/A N/A Waldencast Acquisition N/A N/A -$14.43 million N/A N/A

Olaplex has higher revenue and earnings than Waldencast Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Olaplex and Waldencast Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 0 0 11 1 3.08 Waldencast Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Olaplex presently has a consensus target price of $29.15, suggesting a potential upside of 105.89%. Given Olaplex’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Olaplex is more favorable than Waldencast Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of Olaplex shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Olaplex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Olaplex beats Waldencast Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Olaplex (Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

About Waldencast Acquisition (Get Rating)

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness industries. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.