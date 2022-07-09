Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,425 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after buying an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,327,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $465,350,000 after buying an additional 294,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $501.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $474.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $404.53 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

