Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €220.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €220.00 ($229.17) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($176.04) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($244.79) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays set a €260.00 ($270.83) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($260.42) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €207.00 ($215.63) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard stock opened at €177.85 ($185.26) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €179.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €190.13. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($111.72) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($141.93).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.