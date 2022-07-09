Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NGLOY. UBS Group decreased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,200 ($38.75) to GBX 3,000 ($36.33) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Anglo American from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Anglo American in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,812.50.

Get Anglo American alerts:

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.08.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.