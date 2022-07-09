Critical Contrast: Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) vs. American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) and Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.9% of American Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of Root shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of American Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of Root shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares American Financial Group and Root’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Financial Group 28.14% 21.08% 3.75% Root -137.46% -82.88% -33.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for American Financial Group and Root, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Root 1 7 2 0 2.10

American Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $161.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.07%. Root has a consensus target price of $5.31, suggesting a potential upside of 361.48%. Given Root’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Root is more favorable than American Financial Group.

Risk and Volatility

American Financial Group has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Root has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Financial Group and Root’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Financial Group $6.55 billion 1.79 $2.00 billion $21.84 6.32 Root $345.40 million 0.85 -$521.10 million ($1.99) -0.58

American Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Root. Root is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Financial Group beats Root on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance. The company sells its property and casualty insurance products through independent insurance agents and brokers. American Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Root Company Profile (Get Rating)

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

