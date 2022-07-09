Critical Survey: Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) & IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) and IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and IN8bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acumen Pharmaceuticals $1.44 million 168.47 -$100.61 million N/A N/A IN8bio N/A N/A -$14.65 million ($1.79) -1.37

IN8bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.4% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of IN8bio shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.8% of IN8bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and IN8bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 IN8bio 0 0 2 0 3.00

Acumen Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 233.89%. IN8bio has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 329.24%. Given IN8bio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IN8bio is more favorable than Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and IN8bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A -17.45% -13.08% IN8bio N/A -82.53% -53.40%

Summary

Acumen Pharmaceuticals beats IN8bio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

IN8bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

IN8bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. It also develops INB-400 and INB-300 that is in preclinical Phase for treatment of various solid tumor cancers. The company was formerly known as Incysus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to IN8bio, Inc. in August 2020. IN8bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

