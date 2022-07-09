Dai Market Cap Reaches $6.95 Billion (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 9th. Dai has a total market capitalization of $6.95 billion and approximately $98.04 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dai has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004664 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,420.00 or 0.99992770 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002710 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002384 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (DAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,952,220,865 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

