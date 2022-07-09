Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) PT Raised to €12.70 at Barclays

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from €12.00 ($12.50) to €12.70 ($13.23) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DVDCF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €11.30 ($11.77) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €9.50 ($9.90) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.30 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.01.

Shares of DVDCF stock opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.52. Davide Campari-Milano has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

