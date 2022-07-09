Decentral Games (DG) Achieves Market Cap of $28.38 Million

Decentral Games (DG) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last week, Decentral Games has traded up 29.2% against the dollar. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for about $0.0541 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $28.38 million and $1.08 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 531,836,049 coins and its circulating supply is 524,639,900 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

