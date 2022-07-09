Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target to $33.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

NYSE LAC opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a current ratio of 51.19.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 5,307.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,047,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,674 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Princeton University bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth about $92,276,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 256.2% during the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,514,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,839 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 422.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,072,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,828,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,313,000 after acquiring an additional 643,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

