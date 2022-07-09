Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target to $33.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
NYSE LAC opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a current ratio of 51.19.
Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Lithium Americas Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
