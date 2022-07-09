Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €192.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($200.00) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DB1 has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €192.00 ($200.00) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a €165.00 ($171.88) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($182.29) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($167.71) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($197.92) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at €159.95 ($166.61) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.03. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of €135.80 ($141.46) and a 12 month high of €169.55 ($176.61). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €158.83 and its 200-day moving average price is €157.00.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

