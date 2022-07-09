Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Lowered to $61.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.47.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.92 and a 200-day moving average of $58.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 2.61. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.31%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $1,912,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,316 shares of company stock worth $4,257,888. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 9,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

