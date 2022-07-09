Diligent Investors LLC Acquires 92 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $883.65.

Tesla stock opened at $752.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $729.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $879.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $779.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.07, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

