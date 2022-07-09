Diligent Investors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,885,239,000 after purchasing an additional 567,169 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,472,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,939 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,154 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,988,000 after acquiring an additional 362,696 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.65 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.21 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

