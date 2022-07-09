Diligent Investors LLC Has $840,000 Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Hershey by 758.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its position in Hershey by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $219.79 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $231.60. The company has a market capitalization of $333.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total transaction of $55,515,088.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 894,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,168,331.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $1,045,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,808,828.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 649,148 shares of company stock valued at $142,735,470. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

