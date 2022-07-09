Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP lowered its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.33.

DG opened at $252.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.47. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

