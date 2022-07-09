Dovu (DOV) Price Tops $0.0047

Dovu (DOV) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 9th. Dovu has a total market cap of $4.40 million and $137.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dovu has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One Dovu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dovu Profile

Dovu (DOV) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 931,157,114 coins. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io . Dovu’s official website is dovu.io . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Dovu

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dovu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dovu using one of the exchanges listed above.

