Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) PT Raised to GBX 975

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 950 ($11.50) to GBX 975 ($11.81) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 925 ($11.20) to GBX 1,150 ($13.93) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Drax Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $942.50.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRXGF opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. Drax Group has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.