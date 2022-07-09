DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) PT Lowered to GBX 420 at Morgan Stanley

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 430 ($5.21) to GBX 420 ($5.09) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DITHF. UBS Group raised shares of DS Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 360 ($4.36) to GBX 340 ($4.12) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 594 ($7.19) to GBX 500 ($6.05) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

DITHF stock opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. DS Smith has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

