DubaiCoin Price Hits $1.20 on Exchanges (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00025138 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00014060 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005163 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.