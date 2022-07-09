Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) CFO Sells $44,716.25 in Stock

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DUK opened at $105.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.74. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DUK. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

