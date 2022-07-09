Dusk Network Trading 10.6% Higher This Week (DUSK)

Dusk Network (DUSK) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 9th. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $51.64 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,711.91 or 0.99995139 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00008997 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004606 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002740 BTC.
About Dusk Network
According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “
Buying and Selling Dusk Network
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
