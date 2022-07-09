Dynamite (DYNMT) Market Cap Reaches $5,528.06

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded 41.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $5,528.06 and approximately $26,095.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.00379709 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000360 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000737 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $390.13 or 0.01800563 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.