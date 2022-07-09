EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Hits $0.0024 on Exchanges

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $108,566.02 and approximately $16.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 47.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,613.96 or 0.99992006 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00042226 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00024401 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

