Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.59 Million

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $12.59 million and approximately $176,258.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00128995 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.14 or 0.00571584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00033656 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

