Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $1,192,000. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $2,026,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.94.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,087,027 shares of company stock valued at $344,066,066 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $330.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $334.52.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

